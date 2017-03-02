The family of a woman killed by an accused drunk driver vows to carry on her legacy

A Niagara family is still coming to terms with the fact that their daughter is gone. Jessica Edwards died after the car she was a passenger in was hit by an alleged impaired driver Friday night. Jessica very involved in charity work in Central America and her family plans to keep it going.

What was supposed to be a girl’s night out turned into tragedy. Jessica Edwards and three of her friends got into an Uber cab Friday night and were heading to a party in St.Catharines. They were driving along Mountain road in the area of Taylor road when their car was t-boned. All 4 passengers and the driver were taken to hospital.

Chelsea Hall was sitting in the back driver seat, where the car received the most damage. She was still in intensive care this morning but is expected to recover.

“The girls did the right thing and you have someone drinking and driving and this is what happens, you have a tragic accident that could have been avoided.” John Hall, Chelsea’s father.

32-year-old Kimberly Servos is facing a number of impaired driving charges. Police allege she went through a stop sign at the intersection. Servos has been released on $20 000 bail with strict conditions. She is expected back I court March 29th.

An candle light vigil is planned for this Sunday evening at Firemens park in Niagara Falls.