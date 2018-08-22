Family told the man who killed their son is being released in Hamilton after serving 4 years

14-year old Jesse Clarke was murdered in Hamilton four years ago this past weekend. His family has been told that the man who stabbed him to death is being released Wednesday and will be living back in the city.

Brodie Nicholls served just over 4 years behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Nicholls was 18 years old at the time and was originally charged with second degree murder.

“He is getting out, he is going to be able to have a life, get a girlfriend, get married and have kids and grandkids, stuff I will never ever get to see Jesse do.” Blair Clarke, Jesse’s father.

Nicholls stabbed the 14-year old in the chest after a confrontation between a group of teens outside his home in August 2014.

Every year on the anniversary of his death, his family friends and community remember Jesse at the coroner of Cannon and Gage with a memorial. They say this year was a little different with the news that Nicholls is being released.

As part of a statutory release Nicholls is required to live in a halfway house and stay away from the victim’s family and their neighbourhood.