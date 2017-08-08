Family rescued from Chedoke Falls

At the Chedoke Falls today a family of five were stranded on what quickly became an island thanks to a sudden rain storm

Cold, wet and embarrassed is how a father felt after his family, which included two young children, were stranded for hours after their hike suddenly turned into a rescue mission.

While first responders don’t know how the family got there, once they were caught in the sudden deluge, their path quickly became an island surrounded by rushing water.

Crews used an inflatable raft to allow the hikers to crawl to the main path.

Initially, the family was to be lifted up the cliff and then guided down the trail to safety. But as hours past, water levels in the creek subsided and the hikers were able to cross the river on foot.

While some needed blankets to get warm, everyone was in good health.

And while everyone seemed to be pretty calm during the rescue, the father did admit that the kids will quote ‘remember this.’