Family meets with St. Joseph’s Villa to help prevent future attacks

The family of James Acker is meeting with administration at St. Joseph’s Villa hoping to learn how the long term care facility plans to prevent assaults among residents with dementia.

85 year old Acker has been in hospital since another resident, also suffering dementia, beat him in his bed more than a week ago.

His family is asking that Acker be given 24-hour supervision when he returns to care, but that would be a short term solution to a growing problem.

Ontario’s Health Minister says his government has added funding, staff and beds to the long term care system, but patients with dementia are increasing.

“We continue to make investments in things like behaviour supports which provide nursing and other healthcare to that populations so those will further reduce this unfortunate occurrence.”

The family would like to see orderlies, or another form of security in long term care homes at night, when fewer staff members are on duty. This was the second attack on Acker in less than a year.

The Acker family is inviting others St. Joseph’s Villa families to meet with them at the villa next Monday at 7pm


