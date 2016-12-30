Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Family concerned for missing Hamilton girl, 15

Category: Hamilton
Hamilton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Hamilton teen.

Anna Anderson, 15, left her family’s home in the Queenston Rd. and Centennial Parkway area between 1-1:30 p.m. Thursday.

She did not take any of her belongings and only had a small amount of money.

Her family became concerned after she did not arrive at the August St. location she had said she was going to.

Police say she was last seen wearing a varsity style jacket with red, white and black stripes on the arms, a burgundy vest and a brown, fur-trimmed collar.

It is believed she could be heading to Niagara Falls and may try to cross the border.

Anderson is described as female, white, 5’5″, 160 lbs, with blond curly hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.


