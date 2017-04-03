Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Family cat shot in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: bullet, cat, family, hamilton, pellet

A Hamilton family could be facing a pricey vet bill after their cat was hit by what could be a pellet or bullet.

The family’s five-year-old cat Mittens came home last Monday night unable to use her right-front leg. Robert Ricker, her owner, said he initially thought she’d been hit by a car. Mittens was taken to East Mountain Animal Hospital on Stone Church Road where Ricker was told Mittens had a type of metal fragment, from either a pellet or bullet, in her neck.

The father and owner said he’s witnessed people playing with BB guns and other types of ammunition in the alleyway where he believes Mittens was injured. He said he is concerned about the safety of the community.

Ricker has been advised to see a neurologist to determine what exactly the fragment is before it’s removed. He’s also concerned about the rising cost of his vet bills and Mittens may have permanent damage to her nerves as a result of surgery.

 


LATEST STORIES

Family cat shot in Hamilton

OPP impounds stunt driving exotic cars

No injuries after car slams into concrete pole on Upper James Street

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php