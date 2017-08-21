Falls shuttle bus service threatened by pop-up parking lots

The weekend shuttle service at Webster Falls is being threatened by pop-up parking lots that could create gridlock and confusion. But, there are many sightseers who say that they’re satisfied with the shuttle service.

The shuttle from Mizener’s Antiques and Flea Market on Highway 5 is a pilot project that started this summer and runs on the weekends until the end of October.

The shuttle makes stops at Tews Falls and Webster Falls.

Although the Hamilton Conservation Authority was not available for an interview, they have said that other pop-up lots that offer the same price for parking are taking away from the privately operated shuttle service from Mizener’s.

One convenience store owner on the corner of Old Brock and Brock Road says he allows visitors to Webster Falls to park for $10 a day.

However, there are many falls-goers who said they researched where to park beforehand and were directed to the official lot at Mizener’s.

Overall, most visitors commented that they were very pleased with the shuttle service and the pop-up parking lot sites, like the convenience store, were nearly empty today.

But that doesn’t stop the the Conservation Authority is uneasy about pop-up lots gaining momentum. They fear that the lots might create the chaos that shuttle bus organizers have been trying to avoid anyway.