Fall trends

Hello | Profile | Redeem | Learn More | Sign Out
Posted: October 12, 2017 12:08:38 PM
Category:
Fashion & Beauty
Tags: beauty, bob cowan, culinary, decor, fall, fashion, Krystin Lee, oakville, oakville place, shopping, trends
With fall in full swing, Krystin Lee from Oakville Place joined us to talk about this season’s trends.
Follow on Instagram & Facebook
Your email will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
Home | About Us | Accessibility | Advertise | Careers | Contact Us | Press | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© Copyright 2017 by Channel Zero Inc. | All Rights Reserved.
Keeping up is just a click away.
Commenting Guidelines