Fall Heat Warning in Hamilton

There is a heat warning in effect for the city of Hamilton, as we reached a record breaking high on Saturday.

While the heat can be enjoyable for many, it can also pose health problems for others.

There is no bylaw that requires landlords to provide air conditioning for their tenants, and there are many apartment buildings in the city that do not have a cooling system.

Prolonged summer weather, means extended health problems for some.

According to Environment Canada, today’s high reached a scorching 31 degrees.

This is the hottest it has ever been on this day in Hamilton.

The only other September 23rd that was close to being this hot was in 2004, with a high of 29 degrees.

Many have come down to Van Wagner’s Beach to cool down and to enjoy the last bit of summer.

Some were even brave enough to go for a swim in Lake Ontario in September.

People say that the warm weather and sunshine have a positive impact on their mood, but very hot days like Saturday make us more susceptible to dehydration and heatstroke. Although it is the end of September, the same rules apply when it comes to taking care of yourself during a heat wave.