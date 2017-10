Chrysanthemums are in full bloom at Gage Park for the 97th annual Mum Show.

This year’s show theme is Under the Big Top where you can find a circus ringmaster, an elephant and a lion made of thousands of mums.

There are over 75 000 blooms in the greenhouse and over 200 varieties of mums.

On October 31st, the plants in the show will be on sale ranging from $3 to $5 per pot.