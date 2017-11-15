Fake Facebook account of slain Hamilton soldier used to lure women

A fake Facebook account portraying a Hamilton soldier killed in a terror attack has been shut down after it was being used to lure women into romantic relationships online.

Four women from the U.S told CBC News, “they corresponded with an account bearing the name and likeness of the slain corporal,” and that they had no idea who the man in the photos was or that the account was fake.

The Facebook page used the name and photos of Corporal Nathan Cirillo.

Cirillo, 24, was shot and killed standing guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa three years ago.

The Facebook profile was closed after an online group of veterans spotted it and complained.