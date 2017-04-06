Mock IED found in traveler’s suitcase at Toronto Pearson Airport

A plane departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport was grounded Thursday morning after a fake bomb was found inside a suitcase.

U.S Customs and Border Protection say they found a mock Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an inspection of a traveler’s suitcase at the Toronto Preclearance Facility.

The traveler was scheduled on United Airlines Flight 547 from Toronto to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Officers notified Canadian Air Transport Security Authority who “swabbed the mock IED for explosives with a negative result.”

Passengers were forced to deplane after being stranded on the tarmac for roughly four hours.

Normal operations resumed after Customs Border Protection conducted a joint inspection of the aircraft and re-screened all travelers and baggage.

Peel Regional Police are currently investigating the incident.

.@united After 4 hrs waiting on flight getting ready to deplane in the rear to bus to take us to isolation area. pic.twitter.com/XmQHyqOsvN — Dal Gemmell (@jdgemm) April 6, 2017

.@united From plane to bus. Off to the isolation area we go. pic.twitter.com/8xhuNT1zGy — Dal Gemmell (@jdgemm) April 6, 2017