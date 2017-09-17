Fairview Cemetery upgrades Field of Honour Tombstones

Niagara Falls today there was a parade to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to unveil the restored Fields of Honour at Fairview Cemetery.

The City of Niagara Falls made a number of improvements to Fairview Cemetery to restore the Field of Honour Tombstones. The city also commissioned a new memorial site, tomb and headstone for the grave of the “Unknown Soldier” which is similar to the one in Ottawa. Today, a special ceremony was held to celebrate the new memorial for fallen soldiers and to unveil the restoration of 200 veteran graves.