Facial differences

A Burlington family is hoping a new movie will lead to more kindness towards their son.

Maksim has pfeiffer syndrome, a genetic disorder preventing the skull from growing normally which affects the shape of his head and face. His mother, Melissa hopes that with the release of the movie “Wonder” things will change. The movie is about a young boy with a facial difference trying to show everyone that beauty is not just on the outside.

“Maybe when they see Maksim or another child or adult with a facial difference they will stop and think and reflect on the movie and use a bit more kindness.”

Melissa says she tries her best with everyone she meets to let them know she is open to talk about what they are going through and she urges people to ask questions instead of stare and not to feel bad for their family.

According to the national organization of rare disorders, pfeiffer syndrome affects approximately 1 in 100,000 people.