Exclusive // Trespass Against Us

2016 Business Excellence Awards
British TV director Adam Smith premiered his first feature film, Trespass Against Us, at TIFF this past year. The crime drama stars Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, Lyndsey Marshal, Killian Scott, Rory Kinnear, and Sean Harris. We spoke to Smith and Marshal during the festival about the themes found in the film.

Trespass Against Us centers on three generations of the Cutler family, a close-knit clan of nomads living an outlaw existence in their own anarchic corner of Britain’s most affluent countryside. Chad Cutler (Fassbender) is the heir apparent to the family patriarch, his bullying father Colby (Gleeson), and has been groomed to spend his life hunting, stealing and tormenting local law enforcement. But with his own son Tyson (Smith) coming of age and his wife Kelly (Marshal) pushing him to stand up to Colby, Chad finds himself locked in a battle for the future of his young family.

Trespass Against Us will be available on demand and in select theatres on January 27.


