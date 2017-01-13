Canada’s Top Ten // Nelly

Nelly Arcan was one of the most sensational French Canadian authors in recent history. Her debut novel, Putain (Whore), caused quite a stir when it was released in 2001. Mixing fiction with reality the young author’s works drew from her own experiences as an escort. Soon Arcan would become a household name in Quebec and France for her scandalous semi-autobiographical novels. However, despite her growing success Arcan took her own life in 2009 at the age of 36.

Anne Émond (Les Êtres Chers) is easily one Canada’s rising talents. We caught up with her during TIFF16 to discuss her connection to Arcan, and her unique approach to bringing Arcan’s story to the big screen in an unconventional way. The film Nelly stars another rising Canadian star, Mylène MacKay, who spoke about taking on the iconic role.