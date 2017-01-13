Exclusive // Hello Destroyer

Jared Abrahamson stars in writer/director Kevan Funk’s thoughtful debut feature Hello Destroyer. Tyson (Abrahamson) is a mild-mannered yet capable enforcer for his minor league hockey team. When an incident during a game sends an opponent to the hospital, Tyson ‘s career is put on hold. With bad press swirling the shy, small town boy must come to terms with his team’s abandonment and the state of his career.

Brigitte Truong caught up with Funk and Abrahamson during TIFF16 to chat about the film and how, despite focusing on an internal struggle of a compelling character, the film also incites a conversation about violence in sport.