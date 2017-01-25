Exclusive // Gordon Pinsent

Actor Gordon Pinsent is a living Canadian film and television legend while Brigitte Berman is an Academy Award winning documentarian. The pair teamed up for the film The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent, which is an enlightening documentary that explores Pinsent’s life and career through the poetic stories he and those close to him tell. What’s remarkable about the documentary is that Pinsent’s career is interwoven with the history of Canadian Arts. From Confederation to the start of the CBC, Pinsent’s life has been touched by many historical events. It’s no wonder that the film is being released in part as a special presentation for Canada’s 150th Birthday.

The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent debuted at TIFF 2016 where it was presented as a work in progress, with the motion capture animation still unfinished. Now, the completed film will screen in select Canadian cities. The film will have a special presentation on February 15th at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre for Canada’s 150th Birthday Celebration. The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent opens at the Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema on January 27th and expands to other major Canadian cities on February 17th.