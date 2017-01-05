2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Exclusive // Barry

Posted:
Category: Exclusives, The Watchlist, The Watchlist Features
Tags: anya taylor-joy, barak obama, barry, devon terrell, interviews, movies, netflix, tiff

Vikram Gandhi makes his narrative feature film debut with Barry. The coming of age bio-pic of President Barak Obama focuses on a part of the outgoing POTUS’s life that isn’t well documented, his mid 20s at Columbia University where he got his masters degree. Before law school, Michelle or any political aspirations, he was Barry, a young man from Honolulu who was just trying to understand his complex multi-racial identity.

Evan Arppe caught up with Devon Terrell who stars as Barry, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy who plays Barry’s love interest Charlotte (an amalgamation of three white women Barak Obama dated in his college days). The imaginative script from Adam Mansbach pushes past the framework of a traditional bio-pic and instead mixes history with inspired storytelling as it brings to life a portrait of a young man forging his identity.

Barry is currently available on Netflix.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Julieta Exclusive // Julieta
Riz Ahmed Exclusive // Riz Ahmed

css.php