Exclusive // Barry

Vikram Gandhi makes his narrative feature film debut with Barry. The coming of age bio-pic of President Barak Obama focuses on a part of the outgoing POTUS’s life that isn’t well documented, his mid 20s at Columbia University where he got his masters degree. Before law school, Michelle or any political aspirations, he was Barry, a young man from Honolulu who was just trying to understand his complex multi-racial identity.

Evan Arppe caught up with Devon Terrell who stars as Barry, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy who plays Barry’s love interest Charlotte (an amalgamation of three white women Barak Obama dated in his college days). The imaginative script from Adam Mansbach pushes past the framework of a traditional bio-pic and instead mixes history with inspired storytelling as it brings to life a portrait of a young man forging his identity.

Barry is currently available on Netflix.