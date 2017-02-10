Ex-cop in trouble again

A former Hamilton police officer fired for for waving a gun at fellow officers and exposing himself to a female officer 12 years ago is now facing new criminal charges.

Craig Galassi was arrested this weekend and charged with mischief causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000. The details of what happened this Super Bowl Sunday are under a publication ban so we can’t tell you exactly what he is accused of but we can tell you that he’s no stranger to this courthouse.

Galassi was first suspended from the job in 2000 but wasn’t fired until after he was convicted in 2005 for assault, waving a gun at another officer. He was also convicted of discreditable conduct under the police services act for showing a female officer his genital piercing and in another instance, leaving a dead cat on the hood of a co-worker’s personal vehicle. Other more serious criminal charges against Galassi, including sexual assault, were dismissed because it took too long for them to be tried in court.

During the five years Galassi was suspended he was still collecting a paycheck. He made around $300 000 of tax payer money without doing a day’s worth of police work.

Galassi was released from custody today on $10 000 bail. He’ll appear back in court next month.