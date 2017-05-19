Everything, Everything is a romantic drama film directed by Stella Meghie and starring Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Ana de la Reguera, Taylor Hickson, and RJ Clyer.

“Everything, Everything” tells the unlikely love story of Maddy, a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house, and Olly, the boy next door who won’t let that stop them. Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, she and Olly form a deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together…even if it means losing everything.

Based on the young adult novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything is set in Los Angeles and was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Meghie wanted to create a faithful adaptation of the novel. “I wanted to import the whole book into the movie,” says Meghie of Yoon’s novel. “There was just so much between Maddy and Olly, the little moments that I wanted to get in, like every text conversation. Nicola wrote something so funny and sweet and honest and even fantastical, and it was important to me that the film feel like that, too.”

Everything, Everything is rated PG.