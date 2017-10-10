Everybody scream! Happy happy Halloween

Annette’s Insider Glimpse at a Walt Disney World Party

Each September or October when my husband and I are in Florida, we make sure to get tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. It’s a great way to enjoy a full night (8 hours – from 4 p.m. until midnight) at the park, for less than the cost of a single-day admission.

One of the best parts? All the candy you can trick or treat for!

You don’t have to come in costume – we didn’t this year, but have in the past. And it’s not just for kids, although MNSSHP prides itself on being family-friendly.

There’s a special “Boo to You” parade, with Disney villains and all your favourite characters dressed in their own Halloween costumes.

We met a family of “Incredibles” while waiting for the first parade (there are two, so the little ones don’t have to stay up too late). Mrs. Incredible – Jennifer Wilson – used to live in Hamilton, but now calls Orlando home with her husband Alan, their 9-year-old son Connor and 6-year-old daughter Lauren.

They also come to this party every year, in September or early October, when crowds are a bit thinner (and wait times for most attractions are much shorter).

“The parade is a must!” Lauren tells me. Alan agrees, saying “It’s all about the parade”. They stake out a spot to watch near the beginning of the parade route, then rush off to the rides.

Lauren and Connor also enjoy the dance party with characters from Monsters, Inc., trick or treating, and the special fireworks show, which literally fills the night sky. Fun fact: some of the songs in the fireworks show are sung by Canada’s Barenaked Ladies.

The Wilsons arrive – like we do – at 4 p.m., before the party officially starts, to squeeze in a few extra hours at the park. MNSSHP is a great way to maximize your fun at Magic Kingdom, with the benefit of free candy!

To find out how your family could win a week of fun in Orlando, watch Morning Live October 16 to October 20. I’ll be showing you a side of the tourist city you might not have seen yet!