Everybody scream! Happy happy Halloween

Disney new ham fam

Annette’s Insider Glimpse at a Walt Disney World Party

Each September or October when my husband and I are in Florida, we make sure to get tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. It’s a great way to enjoy a full night (8 hours – from 4 p.m. until midnight) at the park, for less than the cost of a single-day admission.

One of the best parts? All the candy you can trick or treat for!

DISNEY group treat DISNEY treatbag

You don’t have to come in costume – we didn’t this year, but have in the past. And it’s not just for kids, although MNSSHP prides itself on being family-friendly.

 DISNEY annette and daniel frame

There’s a special “Boo to You” parade, with Disney villains and all your favourite characters dressed in their own Halloween costumes.

DISNEY mickey DISNEY ghost dance

We met a family of “Incredibles” while waiting for the first parade (there are two, so the little ones don’t have to stay up too late). Mrs. Incredible – Jennifer Wilson – used to live in Hamilton, but now calls Orlando home with her husband Alan, their 9-year-old son Connor and 6-year-old daughter Lauren.

DISNEY fam with annette

They also come to this party every year, in September or early October, when crowds are a bit thinner (and wait times for most attractions are much shorter).

“The parade is a must!” Lauren tells me. Alan agrees, saying “It’s all about the parade”. They stake out a spot to watch near the beginning of the parade route, then rush off to the rides.

DSC09085 candyballs DISNEY - Boo to You Parade-horse

Lauren and Connor also enjoy the dance party with characters from Monsters, Inc., trick or treating, and the special fireworks show, which literally fills the night sky. Fun fact: some of the songs in the fireworks show are sung by Canada’s Barenaked Ladies.

DISNEY blue guy DISNEY fireworks

The Wilsons arrive – like we do – at 4 p.m., before the party officially starts, to squeeze in a few extra hours at the park. MNSSHP is a great way to maximize your fun at Magic Kingdom, with the benefit of free candy!

DISNEY annette and daniel DISNEY apple dunk

To find out how your family could win a week of fun in Orlando, watch Morning Live October 16 to October 20. I’ll be showing you a side of the tourist city you might not have seen yet!

 


