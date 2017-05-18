Historic Garden Tours, Dundurn Castle

Calendar When: all-day Repeats July 8, 2017 2017-07-08T00:00:00-04:00 2017-07-09T00:00:00-04:00 Where: Dundurn National Historic Site

610 York Blvd

Hamilton, ON L8R

Canada

Cost: Free

Dundurn’s historic Kitchen Garden catered to the nutritional needs and aesthetic desires of the MacNab family 150 years ago. Enjoy informative stories and historic gardening knowledge conveyed by costumed garden staff. The tour promises to be a pleasure for the mind and the senses. Free outdoor event.