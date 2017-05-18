2016 Business Excellence Awards
Historic Garden Tours, Dundurn Castle

When:
July 8, 2017 all-day
2017-07-08T00:00:00-04:00
2017-07-09T00:00:00-04:00
Where:
Dundurn National Historic Site
610 York Blvd
Hamilton, ON L8R
Canada
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Dundurn National Historic Site
905-546-2872
Dundurn’s historic Kitchen Garden catered to the nutritional needs and aesthetic desires of the MacNab family 150 years ago. Enjoy informative stories and historic gardening knowledge conveyed by costumed garden staff. The tour promises to be a pleasure for the mind and the senses. Free outdoor event.

Mag says:
July 24, 2017 at 7:58 am

This is going to be awesome

