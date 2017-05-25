Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
When:
June 11, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
2017-06-11T10:00:00-04:00
2017-06-11T14:00:00-04:00
Where:
388 First Rd E
Stoney Creek, ON L8J 3A4
Canada
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario
(905) 521-9983
Email
Event website

Footsteps for Families is an annual fundraising walk-a-thon/play-a-thon in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario (formally RMHC Hamilton). Registration and t-shirt pick-up opens at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and other fun activities. All funds raised through registration fees and donations directly support programs, meals and accommodations at the House, a home away from home for families of critically-ill children receiving treatment at McMaster Children’s Hospital and other area hospitals.

Comments

Mag says:
June 6, 2017 at 4:06 pm

Support the children s hospital… get out and join up

Reply
