2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Festival of Friends

Calendar
When:
August 4, 2017 – August 6, 2017 all-day
2017-08-04T00:00:00-04:00
2017-08-07T00:00:00-04:00
Where:
Gage Park
Gage Park
1000 Main St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1N2
Canada
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Festival of Friends
Event website

The Festival of Friends is an outdoor music, art, and crafts festival in Hamilton, ON. It has been produced annually since 1976. Admission to the Festival has always been – and will always remain – free to everyone! 2017 performer schedule TBD.

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Comments

Mag says:
July 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

This will be fun . Jump in the car and come enjoy your day!!!

Reply
css.php