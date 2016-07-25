Calendar When: August 4, 2017 – August 6, 2017 all-day 2017-08-04T00:00:00-04:00 2017-08-07T00:00:00-04:00 Where: Gage Park

1000 Main St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1N2

Canada

Cost: Free

The Festival of Friends is an outdoor music, art, and crafts festival in Hamilton, ON. It has been produced annually since 1976. Admission to the Festival has always been – and will always remain – free to everyone! 2017 performer schedule TBD.