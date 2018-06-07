One of the most contentious campaigns in Ontario

One of the most contentious campaigns in recent memory, it all comes down to numbers. The latest poll puts the PC’s slightly ahead of the NDP with the Liberals in distant third. According to the most recent poll, this election is PC leader Doug Ford’s to win, with some predicting a PC majority. Ford continued his gruelling schedule with five campaign stops, saying the stakes have never been higher.

“The NDP wanna increase your taxes. They wanna increase gas taxes by 35 cents per litre and impose thousands of dollars in new taxes on new families and new business”.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath who peaked in the polls last week doesn’t appear to be deterred by the latest numbers, and continues to contrast her party’s vision and that of Doug Ford.

“We’ll either have an Ontario where every day families can get ahead again, or we’ll have an Ontario where every day families feel a great deal of pain as they watch their services get cut, and where they’re told by Doug Ford that they can just go and try to make it on their own with an $18 tax cut that won’t even buy a deluxe pizza”.

Ford was forced to fend off ongoing questions about a lawsuit from his sister-in-law that alleges he mishandled his late brother Rob Ford’s estate and destroyed the value of the family business.

This past weekend Kathleen Wynne conceded defeat an controversial strategy that she says is working.

“We don’t have to have a government at Queen’s park that is going to turn back the clock. We don’t have to have an extreme on either side that of the political spectrum. We don’t have to have a majority. We can have a government that is held in check by a practical group of liberals”.