Evacuation order lifted in Brantford, residents can return home

Nearly 5,000 residents in Brantford are being allowed to return to their homes as the risk of flooding from elevated water levels recedes.

An evacuation order that was issued on Wednesday was lifted Thursday evening after water levels on the Grand River went down.

Please be patient as officials work on cleanup efforts and work to restore services. Stay away from the river and affected areas as it can still be a dangerous situation. Water is still high and moving fast. — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 23, 2018

People are being warned to be cautious when re-entering homes in the areas of Holmedale, Old West Brant and Eagle Place. Residents should look for buckled walls or floors which may indicate that the building is not structurally sound.

The city says flood waters can be heavily polluted and could contain potentially dangerous debris. They also warn that appliances that may have been flooded pose a risk of shock or fire when turned on.

Homeowners should not use any appliances, heating, pressure, or sewage systems until electrical components have been thoroughly cleaned, dried, and inspected by a qualified electrician.

Officials say Union Gas is working closely with Brantford Hydro to coordinate efforts to bring services back to the affected areas.

Crews are being deployed at 8 a.m. Friday to repair any damaged natural gas facilities and restore service to impacted customers.

@UnionGas crews will begin to restore service to affected areas @CityofBrantford on Friday, Feb. 23, at 8 a.m. Our reps will go door to door to relight appliances. All carry I.D. If possible, please clear debris and ensure access to your meter and #NatGas appliances. (1/2) — Union Gas (@UnionGas) February 22, 2018

The city also says the Ministry of Transportation has approved the reopening of several bridges and roads in the area.

The Lorne Bridge and the Veterans Memorial Parkway Bridge have been reopened, however, the pedestrian bridges remain closed at this time.

Officials say the Cockshutt Bridge is open but could close periodically as ice and debris pass under.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers for those impacted by the Feb 21-22, 2018 flood event in the City of #Brantford. #BTFDFlood

City of Brantford: 519-759-4150

Brantford Power: 519-751-3522

Union Gas: 1-877-969-0999 pic.twitter.com/NNq0ob68zt — City of Brantford (@CityofBrantford) February 23, 2018

The Grand River Conservation Authority says a significant ice jam remains in place in Brantford and has issued warnings for the following areas:

Flood Warning

Township of Puslinch/Wellington County

Puslinch and Wellington County Flood Coordinators should continue to monitor conditions along the Eramosa River. Ice jams remain in place at Cooks Mill Road and Indian Trail, causing water to impact roads and properties in the area. These ice jams should be monitored closely and precautions should be taken to notify any residents in the immediate area of the ice jams.

Township of Woolwich / St. Jacobs / West Montrose

Flood coordinators in Woolwich Township are asked to monitor conditions and maintain the closure of Three Bridges Rd. Flows will remain high through the remainder of the week.

City of Cambridge

Flows in the Grand River through Cambridge will remain high for the next week. Flood coordinators are asked to monitor conditions along the Speed River maintain the closure of Blackbridge Rd. due to elevated river flows through Friday.

Township of Blandford-Blenheim – Wolverton

Flows continue to recede on the Nith River through the community of Wolverton but will remain high for the remainder of the week.

Township of North Dumfries – Ayr

Flows continue to recede through the community of Ayr but will remain high for the remainder of the week.

Brant County

The flood coordinators for Brant County are asked to continue to monitor conditions along the Grand River as flows will remain high for the next week.

City of Brantford

A significant ice jam remains in place in the Grand River in Brantford. The leading (downstream) edge of this ice jam is currently located in the Tutela Heights reach, just beyond the Bell Homestead. The tailing (upstream) edge of the ice jam is located just south of Gladstone Ave. This ice jam could block or release without warning, resulting in sudden increases in water levels. Residents should follow the direction of municipal staff and stay away from all waterways due to the extreme safety risk at this time.

Six Nations/Haldimand County – Caledonia

Flows on the Grand River through Six Nations and Caledonia in Haldimand County will remain high for the next week. Ice jams currently in place in Brantford may release, resulting in a surge of water and debris that will move downstream and rapidly increase flows in the area. Six Nations and Haldimand County flood coordinators should closely monitor conditions along the Grand River and ensure residents are aware of the potential risk.

Haldimand County – Cayuga

Flows on the Grand River through Cayuga will remain high for the rest of the week. An ice jam that was in place in Cayuga has released and moved downstream. Haldimand County flood coordinators are asked to continue to monitor conditions and be aware of the potential risk of significant flooding as a result of upstream ice jam in Brantford. This jam may release suddenly and without warning, sending large volumes of ice and debris downstream.

Town of Dunnville/Port Maitland

Canadian Coast Guard icebreaking operations resumed today in the mouth of the Grand River and Lake Erie. This action has helped reduce the potential for ice jams at this location. Haldimand County flood coordinators are asked to continue to monitor conditions and be aware of the potential risk of significant flooding as a result of upstream ice jam in Brantford. This jam may release suddenly and without warning, sending large volumes of ice and debris downstream.

Flood Watch

Town of Grand Valley / Waldemar

Flows are receding through Grand Valley. A Flood Warning has been cancelled for this area, but a Flood Watch remains in effect as river flows will remain high through the remainder of the week.

Township of Mapleton/Drayton

Flows are receding through Drayton. A Flood Warning has been cancelled for this area, but a Flood Watch remains in effect as river flows will remain high through the remainder of the week.

Township of Wilmot – New Hamburg

Flows are receding through New Hamburg. A Flood Warning has been cancelled for this area, but a Flood Watch remains in effect as river flows will remain high through the remainder of the week.