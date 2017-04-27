Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Eugenie Bouchard says ‘cheater’ Maria Sharapova should not play tennis again

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard called Maria Sharapova a “cheater” and says the five-time Grand Slam champion should not be allowed to play the sport again.

“She’s a cheater and so to me, I mean I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again,” said Bouchard in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT World. “It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true.”

Sharapova returned to tennis on Wednesday at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany after serving a 15-month doping suspension.

Sharapova has already been criticized by several other players who are upset she received wild-card entries to some tournaments.

Bouchard went on to say Sharapova is not someone she feels she can look up to anymore.

“I think from the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) it sends the wrong message to young kids. Ya know, cheat and we’ll welcome you back with the open arms.”


