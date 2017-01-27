Escaped Brantford rapist arrested in Cornwall, Ont.

A convicted rapist who fled from a Kingston correctional facility on Sunday has been captured in Cornwall, Ont.

David Maracle, 51, left the Henry Trail Correctional Facility around 8 p.m. on January 22.

A local Cornwall newspaper says he was spotted by a citizen at the Cornwall Square shopping mall Thursday night and was arrested by police a short time later.

Maracle has an extensive criminal history that includes the violent raping and choking of his common-law spouse in 1997, just one month before he kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old Brantford girl.

In 2009, he was declared a long-term offender in a Hamilton court after serving a 13-year jail sentence. As a long-term offender, Maracle is supposed to serve a 10-year supervision order — a community sentence monitored by the correctional service of Canada.

He was in his first year of the supervision order when he fled from the Kingston facility. Residents at the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility are allowed to be active in the community but must abide by their own restrictions. Maracle did not have a curfew but when he did not return on January 22, staff called police.