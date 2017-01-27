Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Escaped Brantford rapist arrested in Cornwall, Ont.

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: brantford, correctional facility, David Maracle, escape, ontario, rapist

DavidMaracle

A convicted rapist who fled from a Kingston correctional facility on Sunday has been captured in Cornwall, Ont.

David Maracle, 51, left the Henry Trail Correctional Facility around 8 p.m. on January 22.

A local Cornwall newspaper says he was spotted by a citizen at the Cornwall Square shopping mall Thursday night and was arrested by police a short time later.

Maracle has an extensive criminal history that includes the violent raping and choking of his common-law spouse in 1997, just one month before he kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old Brantford girl.

In 2009, he was declared a long-term offender in a Hamilton court after serving a 13-year jail sentence. As a long-term offender, Maracle is supposed to serve a 10-year supervision order — a community sentence monitored by the correctional service of Canada.

He was in his first year of the supervision order when he fled from the Kingston facility. Residents at the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility are allowed to be active in the community but must abide by their own restrictions. Maracle did not have a curfew but when he did not return on January 22, staff called police.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php