Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the City of Hamilton and Niagara.

The weather agency says a few hours of freezing rain is possible Sunday morning as a result of a low pressure system stretching across southwestern Ontario.

Roads, walkways and parking lots are snow covered and slippery making driving and walking challenging. Snow plows and salt trucks are out clearing city streets beginning with priority streets.



PHOTO: Nicole Martin

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are dealing with dozens of accidents across the GTA. Make sure you slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going.

Freezing rain is expected to change to snow by this afternoon. About 5 cm of snow is expected for Hamilton.

Tonight, blowing snow is expected with winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.