Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Environment Canada confirms tornado in Waterloo region

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: damage, EF2, environment canada, hawkesville, tornado, waterloo


Environment Canada has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down outside of Waterloo last night.

A video of damage at a farm in Hawkesville area shows snapped power lines and plenty of scattered debris in fields including damaged trees.

There were also reports of barns that were destroyed as a result of the powerful storm that ripped through the area.

Contents of a shed have been turned upside down and farm equipment weighing over a ton was knocked over, including a fork lift.

Investigators with Environment Canada were sent to the area on Saturday to survey the damage.

They say the tornado’s track was about five kilometers long and winds were estimated at 180 kilometers per hour.

The region usually sees about 14 tornados per year.


LATEST STORIES

More people dead in Charlottesville riots

Jasmin Hanif's memory enshrined in Memorial Park

Environment Canada confirms tornado in Waterloo region

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php