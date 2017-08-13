Environment Canada confirms tornado in Waterloo region

Environment Canada has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down outside of Waterloo last night.

A video of damage at a farm in Hawkesville area shows snapped power lines and plenty of scattered debris in fields including damaged trees.

There were also reports of barns that were destroyed as a result of the powerful storm that ripped through the area.

Contents of a shed have been turned upside down and farm equipment weighing over a ton was knocked over, including a fork lift.

Investigators with Environment Canada were sent to the area on Saturday to survey the damage.

They say the tornado’s track was about five kilometers long and winds were estimated at 180 kilometers per hour.

The region usually sees about 14 tornados per year.