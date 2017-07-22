2016 Business Excellence Awards
Enforcement by education at Albion Falls

With thousands of people visiting Albion Falls on a regular basis, safety is paramount according to the city of Hamilton. By-law enforcement officers have been there educating the public and watching to see if anyone disobeys the rules.

According to Hamilton fire this year alone there have been seven rope rescues, five of those at Albion falls, one man accidentally fell to his death in June. To keep people safe the city has installed signs and fences, they plan to install more next week along the trails. One ticket has been issued and the city is also enforcing parking.

“We are trying to educate people about why we don’t want them scaling down the walls. It is so unsafe and the rocks are so unstable that’s where we get people who are injured.” Fayne Downie, City of Hamilton.

Greg Lenko comes to the falls regularly. He initiated safety talks with the city and requested a set of stairs be installed to allow people safe access to the waterfalls.

“I just wanted to make sure people still had access to the falls because people need be a part of nature. They need to interact with it for health purposes.”

The city is looking at that proposal and other strategies but it’ll take time and money.


