2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Empty kayak seen floating along Lake Ontario

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: burlington, empty, halton police, kayak, marine unit, search

An empty kayak was seen floating along the shores of Lake Ontario in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton Police Marine Unit as well as Burlington Fire, Halton Police and the coast guard all responded to the call from a citizen who spotted the capsized boat.

Halton Police could not say what time the kayak was found along the beach strip but did confirm to CHCH News that the kayak likely came loose from a nearby location where it was being stored.

A body was not found after a thorough search of the area has since been called off.

 


LATEST STORIES

Around the Bay Road Race winners announced

Man dead in Thorold car fire

Empty kayak seen floating along Lake Ontario

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php