Empty kayak seen floating along Lake Ontario

An empty kayak was seen floating along the shores of Lake Ontario in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton Police Marine Unit as well as Burlington Fire, Halton Police and the coast guard all responded to the call from a citizen who spotted the capsized boat.

Halton Police could not say what time the kayak was found along the beach strip but did confirm to CHCH News that the kayak likely came loose from a nearby location where it was being stored.

A body was not found after a thorough search of the area has since been called off.