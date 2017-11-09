Employee injured during armed robbery at Hamilton restaurant

Hamilton police are investigating two robberies that happened within 30 minutes of each other in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, five men walked into the KFC restaurant at 45 Parkdale Ave. North wearing dark clothing and disguises. The men, believed to be armed with a handgun, demanded money from the staff. The group fled the scene with the stolen cash.

An employee received a minor injury during the incident and was treated on scene.

Roughly 30 minutes later, five men robbed Buds and Roses dispensary at 264 Kenilworth Ave. North. The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of marijuana. No one was injured during the robbery.

The group of men in both robberies were wearing dark clothing and disguises. Police did not say if the same group of men was responsible for both incidents but did say they will examine the robberies for any similarities or connections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.