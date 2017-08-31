Watch CHCH Live
Eligible Ontario homeowners to get free smart thermostat

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Environment Minister, green-on fund, homeowners, ontario, smart thermostats

Eligible homeowners can now apply to get free smart thermostats under a new government program.

Environment Minister Chris Ballard announced Wednesday that $377 million in proceeds from Ontario’s Cap-and-Trade auctions this year will be used to establish a green Ontario fund.

The not-for-profit provincial agency will oversee programs and re-bates for homes and businesses to reduce energy costs. That includes the “green-on installations” program.

“The first program to roll out this fall from the green-on fund is the green-on installations program. In the next year, green installations will provide 100 000 Ontario homeowners with a no-cost smart thermostat and complimentary installation.” Environment Minister.

Smart thermostats are connected to the internet and adjust themselves automatically. They can also be programmed and adjusted through your smartphone.

For more information visit: greenon.ca


