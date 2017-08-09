Eleven-year-old boy in serious condition after Georgetown collision

An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition at McMaster Children’s Hospital after being hit by a Jeep in Georgetown.

It happened at the intersection of Argyll Rd. and Emslie St. around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Halton police say the boy was crossing Argyll Rd. on a scooter when a black Jeep Wrangler struck him. The boy was immediately taken to hospital.

The driver remained on scene and has been cooperating with police.

Any witnesses of the incident are asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.