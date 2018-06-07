;
This election promises to bring change, not just for the province

Category: News, Ontario
Tags: andrea horwath, doug ford, kathleen wynne, liberal, ndp, PC's


Kathleen Wynne hopes to keep her seat, but she knows she won’t be Premier much longer. McMaster political scientist Henry Jacek thinks her career is over.

“She’ll retire. She’s finished after the end of the campaign. She’s finished already”.

Wynne was a school trustee before she was first elected to the legislature in 2003. Ten years later, she won the party leadership when Dalton Mcguinty stepped down to mitigate the gas plant scandal. Jacek believes her mistake was becoming too Conservative trying to balance the budget and Privatising Hydro One.

Andrea Horwath was a Hamilton city councillor when she first won a provincial seat in 2004. This will be Horwath’s third provincial election as leader, but this campaign has gone so well Jacek expects Horwath to remain NDP leader even if she doesn’t become Premier.

Doug Ford would avoid talking to constituents as a Toronto city councillor. Now he faces investigations into his family business. Jacek doesn’t think Doug Ford will remain leader if he doesn’t win he will have lost a huge lead from the beginning of the campaign.



