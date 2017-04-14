Elderly woman robbed, driven around Hamilton at gunpoint

Hamilton police are investigating after an elderly Ancaster woman was robbed and driven around the city at gunpoint.

Police say late Thursday afternoon a woman in her eighties got into her vehicle in the Best Buy parking lot at the Meadowlands Power Centre in Ancaster.

A male suspect was sitting in the back seat and immediately pointed a gun into her side and told the woman to drive him around. The suspect looked through the victim’s purse and made the senior withdrawal cash from an ATM.

Investigators say at one point during the ordeal, the suspect forced the woman into the passenger seat and drove her around while keeping the gun pointed in her direction.

The male eventually got out of the vehicle at Rebecca and Mary streets in Hamilton. The elderly victim was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as five-foot-seven, light coloured skin, 17 years old with a soul path on his chin. He was wearing white running shoes, a red and black two-toned hoodie, and slim fitting jogging pants. The gun was described as a black snub nose.

Police say a similar incident happened 15 minutes prior but the suspect was unsuccessful.

The suspect was caught on a security camera at Eastgate Square about an hour after the incident. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.