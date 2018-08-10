Elderly victim defrauded of $8000, Halton police charge PSW

A 33-year-old woman working as a personal support worker (PSW) in Halton Region is facing charges after a senior was defrauded of $8000.

Police allege sometime between May 18 and June 11 the woman took two cheques from an elderly client, wrote them and deposited the money into her bank account.

The cheques were valued at $4500 and $3500.

Joelene Thomspson, of Brampton, is charged with fraud over $5000 and uttering forged document.

Thompson’s employment has been suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Police are reminding residents who have PSW’s coming to your home to ensure all valuables and financial items are properly secured. Residents should always be aware of the PSW’s identity and have a detailed schedule from the company providing care.

Police also say most PSWs are not mandated to complete any financial transactions, purchase items, or use the financial cards or cheques belonging to the client receiving care. Payments for services go directly to the company, who in turn pay the employee.