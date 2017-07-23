Elderly Driver drives onto Barrier

Halton police say an 82 year old man from Burlington was driving down Cavendish Road at Upper Middle Road when he went the wrong way towards a parking garage. Police say when the senior turned around he did not see the concrete barrier. It all happened just before 10 am on Saturday. Paramedics were called to this scene, but the 82 year old had already climbed out the car window.

Halton police say the man is okay and that no charges will be laid because the incident happened on private property.