East Mountain Shooting

A man in his 20s is recovering after being shot late last night on the East Mountain.

Hamilton police were called around 11 p.m. to the area of Crockett St. and Upper Sherman Ave. Police were still on the scene this afternoon.

Witnesses told police two men were arguing and the fight escalated when they heard sounds of gunshots.

Initially, police weren’t able to find anyone but a further search of the area resulted in officers finding a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was taken to hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police say he is not co-operating with the investigation.


