A multiple alarm fire that broke out at a home in East Hamilton this afternoon has caused $200,000 in damages.

Crews responded to a house fire at 244 Glennie avenue just before 12:45 PM.There was heavy smoke and flames when they arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to neighbouring homes. No one was in the house at the time. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called to investigate the cause.