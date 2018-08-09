;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

East Avenue shooting

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: East Avenue, hamilton, hamilton police, King St, Michael Campbell, Sheila's Place, shooting, Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk


Hamilton Police have identified the man killed in an early morning shooting just outside the downtown core. But they’re still looking for the shooter and the gun.

The shooter opened fire on a group of people standing on the sidewalk. 4 people were hit.

34 year old Michael Campbell of Brampton is dead. Two other men and a woman were also hit with gun fire but are expected to be ok.

Several green evidence markers lined the street Wednesday and police spent the day canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses.

They could be seen removing bottles and garbage from “Sheila’s Place” a restaurant and bar next to where the shooting happened.

The owner Sheila Anglin had just closed up when she heard the shots. “I heard bang bang bang and I opened the door and seen a guy on the ground. I saw a girl running through the alley and run back they took her in the ambulance too.”

Anglin called 911. She says she has 16 security cameras around the outside of her business and they caught what happened here early Wednesday morning. Police have already taken that footage to review for their investigation.

Hamilton Police haven’t released a suspect description yet and say they’re not sure if it’s one or two people they’re looking for.

According to Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk from Hamilton Police, “It would appear this was not a random attack however I can’t confirm whether or not the victim was the actual intended target or if he just happened to be part of the group.”

But that doesn’t make people living in this neighbourhood who were feet away when the bullets flew feel any better.

Police say they’re not sure yet about a motive or whether it is drug related, saying the people involved have ties to Hamilton and the GTA.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara-on-the-Lake horse showdown

Hamilton high property taxes

Man found not criminally responsible for attacking soldiers wants to attend Mohawk College

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php