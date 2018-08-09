East Avenue shooting

Hamilton Police have identified the man killed in an early morning shooting just outside the downtown core. But they’re still looking for the shooter and the gun.

The shooter opened fire on a group of people standing on the sidewalk. 4 people were hit.

34 year old Michael Campbell of Brampton is dead. Two other men and a woman were also hit with gun fire but are expected to be ok.

Several green evidence markers lined the street Wednesday and police spent the day canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses.

They could be seen removing bottles and garbage from “Sheila’s Place” a restaurant and bar next to where the shooting happened.

The owner Sheila Anglin had just closed up when she heard the shots. “I heard bang bang bang and I opened the door and seen a guy on the ground. I saw a girl running through the alley and run back they took her in the ambulance too.”

Anglin called 911. She says she has 16 security cameras around the outside of her business and they caught what happened here early Wednesday morning. Police have already taken that footage to review for their investigation.

Hamilton Police haven’t released a suspect description yet and say they’re not sure if it’s one or two people they’re looking for.

According to Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk from Hamilton Police, “It would appear this was not a random attack however I can’t confirm whether or not the victim was the actual intended target or if he just happened to be part of the group.”

But that doesn’t make people living in this neighbourhood who were feet away when the bullets flew feel any better.

Police say they’re not sure yet about a motive or whether it is drug related, saying the people involved have ties to Hamilton and the GTA.