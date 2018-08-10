East Avenue shooting investigation continues

A day after a gunman opened fire into a group of people standing on a sidewalk killing a man and injuring three others, Hamilton Police are still trying to figure out who the shooter is.

Flowers mark the spot where this shooting happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning. A group of about 6 people where standing on the sidewalk when someone began shooting at them.

34 year old Brampton man was killed and 3 other people were also hit but are ok.

Police said on Thursday, those victims are not completely cooperating with police. Why police still don’t have a suspect description? Police saying they’re not sure if they are looking for one suspect or two.

They were out Thursday canvassing the neighbourhood again for video and speaking to witnesses but tell CHCH there’s been conflicting reports about who the shooter is.

What they do know is several shots were fired from a hand gun into a group of people.

34 year old Michael Campbell of Brampton was killed, two men and a woman hurt. Those people known to police. They say it was a targeted shooting to someone in that group and no danger to public.

Hamilton Police are still not sure yet about motive or if this was drug related and are still appealing for witnesses and video.