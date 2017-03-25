It’s Earth Hour – Canadians turn out the lights

People across the country are being urged to shine their light on climate change by turning off all nonessential electricity tonight for the tenth annual Earth Hour.

Canadians will join other cities around the world who pledge to turn off the lights and power down by unplugging all electronics including lights, televisions and computers.

The global event brings attention to climate change with people from six continents, over 170 countries and 24 time zones showing their support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Earth Hour began in Sydney, Australia in 2007, championed by the World Wildlife Fund and has since become a worldwide movement.

Last year, WWF reported a record participation by 178 countries and territories, more than 6,600 registered events and 1.23 million individual actions to help change climate change.

On its website, the WWF says its mission is to “stop the degradation of the earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful.”

The event takes place between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time, Saturday.