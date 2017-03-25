Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

It’s Earth Hour – Canadians turn out the lights

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: conservation, Earth Hour, World Wildlife Fund

EH1

People across the country are being urged to shine their light on climate change by turning off all nonessential electricity tonight for the tenth annual Earth Hour.

Canadians will join other cities around the world who pledge to turn off the lights and power down by unplugging all electronics including lights, televisions and computers.

The global event brings attention to climate change with people from six continents, over 170 countries and 24 time zones showing their support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Earth Hour began in Sydney, Australia in 2007, championed by the World Wildlife Fund and has since become a worldwide movement.

Last year, WWF reported a record participation by 178 countries and territories, more than 6,600 registered events and 1.23 million individual actions to help change climate change.

On its website, the WWF says its mission is to “stop the degradation of the earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful.”

The event takes place between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time, Saturday.


LATEST STORIES

Minor injuries in overnight multi-car crash near Grimsby

Hamilton police investigate early morning crash

It's Earth Hour - Canadians turn out the lights

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php