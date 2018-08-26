;
2017 BEA Winners
Early morning stabbing in Hess Village

Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, hess village, police, stabbing


Hamilton Police are looking for an attacker in an early morning stabbing at Hess Village. A woman in her 30’s was taken to hospital, she is expected to survive. Those who frequent the area say they are not surprised to hear about the violence.

Police officers swarmed Hess Village and blocked off an area of George Street next to the bar Blu.

On the weekends, Hess Village is filled with party goers, and police officers patrolling the streets.

Just a couple of months ago in June, police arrested a man they say was carrying a gun. While police were chasing him, a fight broke out in the village that resulted in one woman being tasered and another being pepper sprayed.

In February, a man was stabbed on Hess, after police received reports of several people fighting.

The Staff Sergeant says this was not a random attack and there was a series of events that lead up to the stabbing. Police know the motive but are actively investigating and do not want to share that information. They also did not want to disclose any details about the attacker.



