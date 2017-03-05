2016 Business Excellence Awards
Early morning robbery at Oakville gas station

Halton Police are on the lookout for a man in his 30’s after he reportedly robbed an Oakville gas station early Saturday morning.

The robbery happened after 4 a.m. at a 24-hour Petro Canada gas station at Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line. Police said the door to the gas station was locked but the attendant let the suspect inside when he knocked on the door. The robber pulled out a knife, demanded money and got away with cash and cigarettes.

The robber is described as being about five-foot-four with a thick build and light brown skin. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a black Canada Goose jacket, a gray scarf and dark shoes. Police said he had his hood up and had his scarf wrapped around his face at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

 


