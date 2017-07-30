Early morning crash closes Hwy. 6, sends three to hospital

A messy two car crash in Flamborough has sent a man and two 15-year-old girls to hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West at around 12:30 this morning. All cars involved were destroyed and debris was scattered across the highway.

Hamilton Fire and OPP responded to the scene and no one has confirmed what caused the crash.

OPP said the man who was driving the two girls is in critical condition. One of the girls has serious injuries and the other is expected to recover. The condition of the driver in the other vehicle is not known.

The highway was closed for several hours for an investigation and Hamilton Police provided assistance until the highway was re-opened early Saturday morning.

OPP said they are considering speed, alcohol and the lack of seat belts used as factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to call the Burlington OPP detachment.