2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Early morning crash closes Hwy. 6, sends three to hospital

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: car, concession 6, crash, flamborough, hamilton, highway 6, hospital, opp

A messy two car crash in Flamborough has sent a man and two 15-year-old girls to hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West at around 12:30 this morning. All cars involved were destroyed and debris was scattered across the highway.

Hamilton Fire and OPP responded to the scene and no one has confirmed what caused the crash.

OPP said the man who was driving the two girls is in critical condition. One of the girls has serious injuries and the other is expected to recover. The condition of the driver in the other vehicle is not known.

The highway was closed for several hours for an investigation and Hamilton Police provided assistance until the highway was re-opened early Saturday morning.

OPP said they are considering speed, alcohol and the lack of seat belts used as factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to call the Burlington OPP detachment.


LATEST STORIES

Early morning crash closes Hwy. 6, sends three to hospital

Police say no bombs found after suspicious packages detonated in Hamilton on Friday

Hamilton girl's music raises money for McMaster's Children's Hospital while she battles leukemia

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php