From visionary filmmaker Christopher Nolan (Interstellar) comes Dunkirk, his take on the World War 2 epic. The film stars a cast comprised of both veteran actors like Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy, and fresh faces including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, and Harry Styles.

“Dunkirk” opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea, they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. The story unfolds on land, sea and air. RAF Spitfires engage the enemy in the skies above the Channel, trying to protect the defenseless men below. Meanwhile, hundreds of small boats manned by both military and civilians are mounting a desperate rescue effort, risking their lives in a race against time to save even a fraction of their army.

“What happened at Dunkirk is one of the greatest stories in human history, the ultimate life-or-death race against time,” explains Nolan. “It was an extraordinarily suspenseful situation; that’s the reality. Our aim with this movie was to throw the audience into that with an absolute respect for history, but also with a degree of intensity and, of course, a sense of entertainment, too.”

The entire film was shot on a combination of IMAX and 65mm film, which means you’ll need to find a large format screening in order to see Nolan’s intended vision. A list of participating theatres can be found here.

Dunkirk is rated PG.