Dundurn Castle guided tours brighten up rainy day

Hundreds of people took in a bit of history at Dundurn Castle in Hamilton on Sunday.

The national historic site, built in the 1800’s, was once home to the McNab family.

Guided tours share stories about the family and their servants who lived and worked in the castle to support them.

In the garden today, visitors had a chance to learn about more than 200 different types of heritage and heirloom plant varieties from the 19th century and what they were used for at the time.